Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Shares Down 4.7% – What’s Next?

Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF)'s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.62 and last traded at GBX 1.62. 5,598,327 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 5,193,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70.

Genflow Biosciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.14. The stock has a market cap of £7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Genflow Biosciences had a net margin of 778.46% and a negative return on equity of 208.12%.

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

