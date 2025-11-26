Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $70.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares set a $64.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 276,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 997.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.