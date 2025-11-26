Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,171 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,399,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,305,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,737 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,976,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,635,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,966,083,000 after purchasing an additional 675,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CVS Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,037,205,000 after buying an additional 1,942,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 206.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Baird R W raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

