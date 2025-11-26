Sarah Elizabeth Schubach Sells 1,168 Shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $34,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 97,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,716.82. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sarah Elizabeth Schubach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,274.40.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $30,508.92.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $32,736.86.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.1%

DBX opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,613,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,848,000 after buying an additional 3,205,140 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,911,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,307,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,879,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,123,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,164,000 after purchasing an additional 686,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

