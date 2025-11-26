MAI Capital Management Sells 62,805 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,805 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,210,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,315,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 67.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SHM opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.95. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $48.51.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

