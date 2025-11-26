JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 235,611 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,290,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.54% of CoStar Group worth $184,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 35.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,384.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.82 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.62 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 293,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $60.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

