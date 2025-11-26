MAI Capital Management Sells 1,357 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF $IXJ

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,747.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

