Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $109.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $179,767.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,779.60. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.19.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

