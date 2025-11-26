Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 661763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
