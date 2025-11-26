Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Chewy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $532,976.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 563,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,434,709.76. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $151,561.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 229,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,770.30. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,629 shares of company stock worth $903,696. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

