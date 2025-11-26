MAI Capital Management Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,588,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,024,000 after buying an additional 470,264 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,157,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,792,000 after acquiring an additional 121,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,314,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,537 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17,484.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 30,751,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,048,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,215 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

