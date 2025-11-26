MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BBHY

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 33,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,952 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 473,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 564,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,010,000 after purchasing an additional 65,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBHY stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $457.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 0.40. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

