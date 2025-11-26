Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,120,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,837,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after buying an additional 180,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,790,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,226,000 after buying an additional 283,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. This trade represents a 38.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,600. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

