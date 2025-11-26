Jabil, Inc. $JBL Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.39% of Jabil worth $90,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter valued at $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,302,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,133,000 after buying an additional 129,212 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 89,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,610,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,059.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 760.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 118,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.59, for a total transaction of $785,441.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,899,326.24. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. Jabil, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $237.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

