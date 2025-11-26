Franklin Resources Inc. Has $56.46 Million Holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.29% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $56,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $43.67.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $486.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.08 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

In other news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp purchased 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $140,006.25. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,100,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,929,482.05. This trade represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

