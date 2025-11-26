Nucor Corporation $NUE Position Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,688 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nucor worth $45,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 138.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after buying an additional 70,581 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Nucor by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 135,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares in the company, valued at $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $156.10 on Wednesday. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

