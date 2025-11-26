Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 600 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 88,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Masimo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 44,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. Masimo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.70 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day moving average is $152.64.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MASI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

