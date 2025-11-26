Magnetar Financial LLC Has $412,000 Stake in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,731 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 449.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $10,834,000. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 63.4% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 24,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $4,981,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $92.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $943.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.