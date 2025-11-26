Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 706,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,595,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 342,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after acquiring an additional 28,888 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 43,576 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $52.97.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.