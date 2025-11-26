Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Garmin by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.50.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $192.90 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.56 and its 200 day moving average is $222.46.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

