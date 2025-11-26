Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,854 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

