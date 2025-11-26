Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 4,200 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $348,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 145,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $8,025,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,139,264.40. The trade was a 52.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 13,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $694,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 297,139 shares in the company, valued at $15,005,519.50. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 616,431 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,482. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.20.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $598.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

