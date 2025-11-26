Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 2,892 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $71,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $825.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

