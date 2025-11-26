Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 12,640 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. $CZR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 103.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 84,545 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.32. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 2.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.39.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

