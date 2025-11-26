Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,794,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.19.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.63.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.49%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

