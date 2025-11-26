Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 110,200 Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 110,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $1,462,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Toll Brothers by 35.1% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 79,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $138.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,558,536.42. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.43.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

