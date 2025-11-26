Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 26,229 Macerich Company (The) $MAC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 14.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Macerich by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Macerich by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 167,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,670,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 146,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macerich Stock Up 3.1%
MAC stock opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.25. Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.77%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.
Macerich Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
