Franklin Resources Inc. Has $44.89 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,517,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626,289 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.46% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $44,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 81.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 331,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,018,000 after buying an additional 263,483 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the second quarter worth $3,939,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 666.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 214,305 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

