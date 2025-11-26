Franklin Resources Inc. Has $41.48 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of UFP Technologies worth $41,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $229.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $178.26 and a one year high of $327.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total value of $415,548.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,763.20. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Featured Articles

