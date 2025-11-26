Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 198,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $43,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBA opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The business had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

