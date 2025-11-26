Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,255 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,805,446 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Las Vegas Sands worth $78,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,366 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,240 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 12.69%.The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $22,698,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,637.65. The trade was a 87.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.