Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,312 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.99% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $83,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,460,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,685 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,443,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,413,000 after buying an additional 445,743 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,808,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,235,000 after buying an additional 315,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,856,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,980,000 after acquiring an additional 595,759 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on REXR shares. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

