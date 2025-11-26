Legal & General Group Plc Sells 52,922 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,922 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.92% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $51,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,080,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,959,000 after purchasing an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,221,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,609 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,834,000.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $297.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 32.95%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.590-1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,542. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading

