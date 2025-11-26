JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,641 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $196,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 16.8%

MTUM stock opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

