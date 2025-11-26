Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

ANCTF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Monday, August 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd.

ANCTF opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $45.61 and a 1-year high of $59.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

