PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,766 Shares of Doximity, Inc. $DOCS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in Doximity by 70.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 176.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Doximity by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $132,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,103.16. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,575. This represents a 86.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,580. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Doximity from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Doximity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

Doximity Trading Up 2.3%

Doximity stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Doximity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

About Doximity

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.