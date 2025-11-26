VanEck CLO ETF $CLOI Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck CLO ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Optivise Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck CLO ETF by 828.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 154,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 137,561 shares during the period. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLOI stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. VanEck CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $50.12 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

