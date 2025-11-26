Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 2,919 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7,609.1% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.90. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 544.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.84 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.297-0.363 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

