Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Pool worth $69,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Cim LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 24.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in Pool by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Pool and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price objective on Pool in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Pool stock opened at $243.89 on Wednesday. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $229.63 and a 52-week high of $386.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

