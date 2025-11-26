Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,890 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.64% of Blue Owl Capital worth $190,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%.The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

