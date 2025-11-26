Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.88% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $72,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,813,000 after purchasing an additional 244,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,527,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,700,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,552,000 after buying an additional 80,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,442,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,179,000 after buying an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.96.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.38 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $80.65 and a 52 week high of $118.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

See Also

