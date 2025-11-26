Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,134,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.99% of Eastman Chemical worth $84,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 235.2% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 66,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 46,453 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,659,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,094,485,000 after buying an additional 79,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Eastman Chemical Company has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $106.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

