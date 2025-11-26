Legal & General Group Plc Has $49.39 Million Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,645 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.97% of Ormat Technologies worth $49,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $115.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $249.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.03 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Ravit Barniv sold 1,753 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $197,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Woelfel sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $82,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,795. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,580,300. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.