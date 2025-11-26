Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANA. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53. Sana Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $934.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.94.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANA. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after buying an additional 1,517,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 180.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,375,029 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,436,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 824,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

