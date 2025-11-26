Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,240,000 after acquiring an additional 746,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Klaviyo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,019,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,623,000 after purchasing an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Klaviyo by 38.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,049,000 after purchasing an additional 627,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 105.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,538,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after purchasing an additional 790,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at about $42,645,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Klaviyo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Klaviyo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Klaviyo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Klaviyo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Klaviyo Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $49.55.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. Analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $127,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $7,323,457.70. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,681,486 shares of company stock worth $178,090,999. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

