Vicor Corporation $VICR Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 9.91% of Vicor worth $201,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 372,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 885.7% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 213,895 shares in the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vicor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 230,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 12,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,822.52. The trade was a 43.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip D. Davies sold 15,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $1,451,299.41. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 142,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,878 in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 target price on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Vicor Stock Performance

VICR opened at $88.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.81. Vicor Corporation has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $101.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 18.63%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

