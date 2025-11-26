UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of UFP Technologies worth $45,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 54.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $415,548.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,763.20. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $229.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.26 and a 1 year high of $327.68.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

