Geode Capital Management LLC Has $44.44 Million Stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR $HTHT

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,323,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of H World Group worth $44,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in H World Group by 575.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in H World Group in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in H World Group by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on H World Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC raised H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings cut H World Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33. H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $46.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

