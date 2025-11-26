Jonathan Yellin Sells 1,750 Shares of Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI) Stock

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan Yellin sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $305,165.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,619.74. This represents a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles River Associates Price Performance

CRAI opened at $177.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. Charles River Associates has a 12 month low of $152.57 and a 12 month high of $214.66.

Get Charles River Associates alerts:

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.42 million. Charles River Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Associates will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Associates Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This is an increase from Charles River Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Charles River Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research firms have commented on CRAI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Charles River Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Associates in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRAI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Associates

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Charles River Associates in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.