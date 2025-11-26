Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Has $470,000 Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. $CRK

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey decreased its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -104.70 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.